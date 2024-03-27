Want to get closer to your kids? Give them space

Until recently, I sent my daughters a “love you, sleep tight” text every night. I started when my firstborn went off to college. She rarely answered calls and had no interest in email. The one thing that worked — a.k.a. the tactic that got a response — was a brief text around bedtime. Her reply might be two words, but at least I heard from her. That was all I needed.

When daughter No. 2 left for school a few years later, she was happy to stay connected. She told me about everything, from class projects to her social life to how she almost passed out getting her nose pierced in a tattoo parlor. (Truly, sometimes she told me more than I wanted to know.) We talked regularly, but I still added her to the “good night, love you” lineup.

Two graduations and 15 years later, I was still at it with them both.

That might sound sweet. It wasn’t. The “girls” had reached their 30s, and they didn’t need the interrupting reassurance at 10 p.m. Instead, I was the needy one. Their “love ya” replies let me know they were still alive, and thus, all was right in my world. But it’s not a kid’s job to calm their parent’s anxiety.