We need to remove barriers to food assistance programs

“There is no wall high enough to stop a mother with hungry children in her arms. Longer tables is what this conference is, not higher walls.”

These are the words of Chef Jose Andres, founder of the World Central Kitchen, a nonprofit devoted to providing meals in the wake of natural disasters, while speaking at the second White House Conference on Hunger, Health and Nutrition. The conference’s goal is to end hunger and increase healthy eating and physical activity by 2030.

The first conference took place in 1969, and resulted in the expansion of SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program) and the school lunch program, authorized WIC and made progress on many other programs that help millions of people today. Despite this, Americans are still hungry. Kansans are still hungry.