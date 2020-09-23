Congress must end stalemate over aid

We’re beyond frustrated with the inaction and posturing in Washington over a new coronavirus relief package while Americans continue to suffer from one of the deepest economic disruptions in history.

Congress and the White House have fiddled for so long, it is now just weeks before the November elections. Leaders of both parties see a relief bill only as a path to political advantage.

Meanwhile, millions of Americans are still unemployed. Families are going hungry. School districts are scraping for resources to reopen. Local governments are slashing budgets and staff. The country still doesn’t have enough testing, contact tracing and personal protective equipment should the virus surge in the winter months.