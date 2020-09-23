Menu Search Log in

Congress must end stalemate over aid

"We’re beyond frustrated with the inaction and posturing in Washington over a new coronavirus relief package while Americans continue to suffer from one of the deepest economic disruptions in history."

September 23, 2020 - 8:50 AM

U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell share an elbow bump greeting prior to testifying before a House Financial Services Committee hearing on oversight of the Treasury Department's and Federal Reserve's coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic response on Capitol Hill on Tuesday, September 22, 2020 in Washington, D.C. (Joshua Roberts/Pool/Getty Images/TNS)

We’re beyond frustrated with the inaction and posturing in Washington over a new coronavirus relief package while Americans continue to suffer from one of the deepest economic disruptions in history.

Congress and the White House have fiddled for so long, it is now just weeks before the November elections. Leaders of both parties see a relief bill only as a path to political advantage.

Meanwhile, millions of Americans are still unemployed. Families are going hungry. School districts are scraping for resources to reopen. Local governments are slashing budgets and staff. The country still doesn’t have enough testing, contact tracing and personal protective equipment should the virus surge in the winter months.

