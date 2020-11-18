Menu Search Log in

Despite the current upheaval, the show will go on

I'm not sure what this year's inauguration will look like, but one will indeed take place and a new administration will begin, signs of renewal as welcome as the first buttercups that will pop up in our tiny yard a month or so later.

November 18, 2020 - 9:50 AM

Ronald Reagan said in his 1981 inaugural address that "government is not the solution to our problem, government is the problem." The coronavirus outbreak teaches otherwise. Photo by (National Archives/TNS)

WASHINGTON (AP) — As I chug up Capitol Hill near the end of my morning run, I pass the same bustle I’ve seen every four years at this time since we first moved to Washington in 1996.

Workers are busy erecting the stage, bleachers and tower for TV cameras for the presidential inaugural. Much of the west side of the Capitol is roped off to keep the public away from the work.

This year, that sight is especially reassuring.

