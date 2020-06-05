Menu Search Log in

Difference between retiring and quitting is just about everything

After 34 years, retailer Jan Knewtson is closing her three stores in downtown Iola.

By

Opinion

June 5, 2020 - 3:09 PM

On Monday morning I called longtime Iola merchant Jan Knewtson to ask if I could do a story about her decision to retire.

“Well, not today,” she said. “I can’t seem to stop crying.”

On Tuesday, she wasn’t much better.

