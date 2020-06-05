Difference between retiring and quitting is just about everything

On Monday morning I called longtime Iola merchant Jan Knewtson to ask if I could do a story about her decision to retire.
“Well, not today,” she said. “I can’t seem to stop crying.”
On Tuesday, she wasn’t much better.
Already a subscriber?
Stay connected to the stories and events that make your community a special place to call home.
Subscriptions start at $14.90/month.View subscription options
- Unmatched coverage of Allen County’s local news and sports, a tradition dating back to 1867
- Compelling portraits of our residents, experienced reporting and thoughtful analysis
- Unlimited online access to iolaregister.com and our archives