All signs point to Royals getting a new downtown stadium

Kansas City and the region are now closer than ever to a discussion about a downtown baseball stadium, and the future of professional sports in our area.

Royals President John Sherman released a three-page letter Tuesday evening that all but commits the team to pursuing a downtown ballpark. Renovations at Kauffman Stadium, Sherman said, would cost more than a new stadium.

“A new home would be a far better investment,” Sherman’s letter says, “both for local taxpayer dollars already supporting our facility, and for the Kansas City community.”