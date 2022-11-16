 | Thu, Nov 17, 2022
Menu Search Log in

All signs point to Royals getting a new downtown stadium

The news release is a welcome development in the confusing saga surrounding downtown baseball.

By

Editorials

November 16, 2022 - 2:18 PM

Kauffman Stadium Photo by TNS

Kansas City and the region are now closer than ever to a discussion about a downtown baseball stadium, and the future of professional sports in our area. 

Royals President John Sherman released a three-page letter Tuesday evening that all but commits the team to pursuing a downtown ballpark. Renovations at Kauffman Stadium, Sherman said, would cost more than a new stadium. 

“A new home would be a far better investment,” Sherman’s letter says, “both for local taxpayer dollars already supporting our facility, and for the Kansas City community.” 

Related
July 29, 2020
September 3, 2019
August 30, 2019
August 28, 2019
Most Popular