Mahomes joins Royals’ ownership group

A measly four starts into Patrick Mahomes’ NFL career in 2018, Mahomes Mania already was at a fever pitch in Kansas City. So much so that we playfully pictured a version of the future in which a Mahomes monument stood alongside The Scout looking over the city … and a roofed Arrowhead Stadium was known as the Mahomes Dome … and State Line Road had been renamed Mahomes Pass.

None of that has come to be … yet, anyway.

But the more Mahomes has become entwined with Kansas City, the more the not-yet-25-year-old is becoming enshrined here in momentous and indelible ways. His seemingly inexhaustible capacity to amaze and endear himself to the region was engaged in yet another way off the field Tuesday.