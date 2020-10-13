Barbara Bollier would best represent Kansas in the U.S. Senate

State Sen. Barbara Bollier, the Democrat, is the moderate in the race for the U.S. Senate.

That’s because until two years ago, Bollier was a Republican, championing fiscally responsible measures to fund education, build roads and provide healthcare.

Bollier’s political career over these past 10 years has mainly been spent in the background. A retired anesthesiologist, Bollier’s foray into politics was a symbiotic step.