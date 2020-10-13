Menu Search Log in

Barbara Bollier would best represent Kansas in the U.S. Senate

She's the moderate up against a clone of Donald Trump.

By

Editorials

October 13, 2020 - 10:10 AM

Both candidates vying for the U.S. Senate seat being vacated by outgoing Pat Roberts have stopped in Iola. At left, Sen. Barbara Bollier visits with Lisse Regehr, CEO of Thrive Allen County. At right, Roger Marshall, left, is with Harry Clubine at Strickler’s Dairy.

State Sen. Barbara Bollier, the Democrat, is the moderate in the race for the U.S. Senate. 

That’s because until two years ago, Bollier was a Republican, championing fiscally responsible measures to fund education, build roads and provide healthcare.

Bollier’s political career over these past 10 years has mainly been spent in the background. A retired anesthesiologist, Bollier’s foray into politics was a symbiotic step. 

Related
September 23, 2020
September 21, 2020
September 17, 2020
October 21, 2019
Trending