 | Fri, Dec 22, 2023
Menu Search Log in

Antony Blinken gets it exactly right in case against Hamas

Give credit to the Secretary of State and President Joe Biden for demanding that the United Nations Security Council must call a terrorist a terrorist.

By

Editorials

December 22, 2023 - 12:37 PM

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is right to insist that the Security Council name Hamas as the instigator of this terrible war and call a terrorist a terrorist. (Jacquelyn Martin/Pool/AFP via Getty Images/TNS)

In this space we do the talking, about what the Daily News deems important and worthy. But today we are giving a good chunk of our space to Secretary of State Tony Blinken. America’s top diplomat gave his year-end press conference Wednesday before he left for another trip to the Mideast for the Israel-Hamas war that the terror gang launched from Gaza on Oct. 7.

Meanwhile, here on the East Side, the United Nations Security Council postponed yet again a vote on an United Arab Emirates-drafted resolution calling for a pause in the fighting to bring in aid to Gaza and allow for the hostages kidnaped by Hamas to be released.

The Monday vote became the Tuesday vote became the Wednesday vote became the Thursday vote and is now the Friday vote because the U.S. is rightly insisting that Hamas be named as instigators of this awful war that has killed Israelis and Palestinians. Give credit to Blinken and President Joe Biden for demanding that the Security Council must call a terrorist a terrorist.

Related
June 9, 2021
May 25, 2021
May 21, 2021
May 13, 2021
Most Popular