Antony Blinken gets it exactly right in case against Hamas

In this space we do the talking, about what the Daily News deems important and worthy. But today we are giving a good chunk of our space to Secretary of State Tony Blinken. America’s top diplomat gave his year-end press conference Wednesday before he left for another trip to the Mideast for the Israel-Hamas war that the terror gang launched from Gaza on Oct. 7.

Meanwhile, here on the East Side, the United Nations Security Council postponed yet again a vote on an United Arab Emirates-drafted resolution calling for a pause in the fighting to bring in aid to Gaza and allow for the hostages kidnaped by Hamas to be released.

The Monday vote became the Tuesday vote became the Wednesday vote became the Thursday vote and is now the Friday vote because the U.S. is rightly insisting that Hamas be named as instigators of this awful war that has killed Israelis and Palestinians. Give credit to Blinken and President Joe Biden for demanding that the Security Council must call a terrorist a terrorist.