EMP Shield’s announcement last week of its plans to build a computer microchip plant in nearby Coffey County could draw hundreds of young families to Southeast Kansas.

The Burlington manufacturer’s plans are for a $1.9 billion investment creating 1,200 jobs.

On top of that, another half-dozen ancillary industries have announced their intentions to set up shop in the 300-acre campus tagged Silicon Prairie Industrial Park. Those businesses will provide another 1,000 jobs.