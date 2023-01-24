Crusade to ban books in school libraries absurd, doomed

Conservative culture warriors have declared a new front in Lee’s Summit, Missouri.

Over two days, officials in the Lee’s Summit School District received more than 200 complaints targeting close to 60 books in school libraries, district officials told us Friday. The book challenges are not the first in the district, and surely won’t be the last. School leaders must abide by their own policies of reviewing the formal complaints — but they must reject any coordinated effort to ban books.

On Thursday, things got heated during the open comment portion of the Board of Education’s monthly meeting. Although an unruly speaker was escorted from the meeting by police without incident, the commotion did not amount to much. A local leader of a conservative group wanted to fuss about a book district leaders have regularly refused to remove from the shelves at Lee’s Summit high schools.