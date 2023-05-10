Evergy’s rate hike request doesn’t pass the sniff test

Evergy, the state’s largest and primary electricity provider, wants to increase its rates charged to customers despite posting record profits.

As part of the merger of Kansas City Power and Light and Westar Energy, Evergy was created with the understanding the company wouldn’t ask for a rate increase for at least five years. Well, that time has passed and Evergy is hoping to see not just a slight nudge upward but a 10% hike. Kansans would be stuck with the bill.

The Topeka Capital-Journal’s Jason Tidd and Andrew Bahl report the move — filed with the Kansas Corporation Commission in late April — will raise the monopoly’s revenues by $218 million. More of the burden would be placed on Evergy customers in Topeka, Hutchinson, Salina and much of the eastern third of Kansas compared to those in the Kansas City metro area.