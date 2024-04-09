 | Tue, Apr 09, 2024
Facebook plays the heavy by shutting down Kansas news site

Creators who run popular accounts have long suspected that social networks suppress their posts when they get political — ‘shadowbanning’ them.

By

Editorials

April 9, 2024 - 3:08 PM

On Thursday, the Kansas Reflector saw all of its Facebook posts deleted. The platform also blocked users from sharing links to the site. Earlier in the day, the nonprofit news service had written an article critical of Meta, its parent company. (Sherman Smith/Kansas Reflector)

Thursday morning, the staff of The Kansas Reflector got a jolt: Without warning or explanation, every link to their website was erased from their Facebook page. And it wasn’t only them — the same went for every other user who had shared their content.

Just like that, one of the primary conduits for the nonprofit newsroom to reach its audience was cut off. “We’ve been flooded with instant messages and emails from readers asking what happened, how they can help and why the platform now falsely claims we’re a cybersecurity risk,” opinion editor Clay Wirestone and editor in chief Sherman Smith explained on their site.

They assured readers their electronic devices weren’t in danger, but wondered: Did Meta Platforms, Facebook’s parent company, take such draconian action because the news site had just shared on its page a commentary by an environmentalist documentary filmmaker critical of the social network’s advertising policy?

