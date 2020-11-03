KS academy rejects minimizing COVID death toll

TOPEKA — The Kansas Academy of Family Physicians denounced Monday attempts by politicians and conspiracy theorists to minimize the death toll of COVID-19 and specifically challenged President Donald Trump’s claim doctors were enriching themselves by labeling deaths as linked to the coronavirus.

Chad Johanning, a Lawrence physician and president of the academy representing 2,000 physicians and medical students in Kansas, said it was wrong to allege health professionals working to save lives during the pandemic violated the Hippocratic oath to “first, do no harm.”

“As a family physician serving on the front lines and fighting the effects of COVID-19 across our Kansas communities with my health care colleagues, I’m disheartened to have to again defend the work that we are doing,” Johanning said.