 | Mon, Mar 28, 2022
Menu Search Log in

Faring poorly in Ukraine, Putin has little to lose by committing war crimes

For 70 years, the Geneva Conventions have stood to restrain the lethality of conflicts so that the brutality of World War II would never be repeated. These norms must be safeguarded, and the international community must use the tools at its disposal to make sure that Putin is held accountable for the blood he has spilled.

By

Editorials

March 28, 2022 - 2:53 PM

A Ukrainian firefighter stands next to flames rising from a fire following artillery fire on the 30th day on the invasion of the Ukraine by Russian forces in the northeastern city of Kharkiv on March 25, 2022. (Aris Messinis/AFP via Getty Images/TNS)

Vladimir Putin’s unprovoked invasion of Ukraine last month and the deliberate targeting of civilians by Russia’s military forces flagrantly violate both the laws of war that regulate a state’s right to engage in war and the use of armed force as well as the rules that regulate the conduct of military forces once they are engaged in armed conflict.

Both Russia and Ukraine are signatories of the 1949 Geneva Conventions that set forth these principles. In the wake of the cataclysmic destruction of over 50 million civilians during World War II, the Geneva Conventions codified nearly a century of work on how to protect civilians, caregivers and the wounded during times of armed conflict. The convention, extended with three amendment protocols, has kept pace with armed conflict across the latter half of the 20th century.

Among the protocols, “Protection of the Civilian Population” describes types of indiscriminate attacks prohibited by the treaty, including “an attack which may be expected to cause incidental loss of civilian life, injury to civilians, damage to civilian objects, or a combination thereof, which would be excessive in relation to the concrete and direct military advantage anticipated.” It further states “The civilian population … shall not be the object of attack. Acts or threats of violence the primary purpose of which is to spread terror among the civilian population are prohibited.”

Related
March 20, 2022
March 16, 2022
February 27, 2022
February 24, 2022
Most Popular