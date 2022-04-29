Immediate tax relief was on the table

The Kansas Legislature could have axed the sales tax on food promptly. Read that again.

Instead, Republican leaders have chosen to draw it out incrementally — essentially sticking it to Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly, a democrat up for re-election, who made axing the tax a priority for the session.

The Topeka Capital-Journal’s Jason Tidd reports that HB 2106 — which Kelly has promised to sign — waits until after Election Day to start a gradual cut. The rate will drop from its current 6.5% sales tax to 4% on Jan. 1, then 2% a year later, then 0% at the start of 2025.