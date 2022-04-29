 | Fri, Apr 29, 2022
Immediate tax relief was on the table

But rather than reward Gov. Kelly, Republicans chose to punish Kansans

By

Editorials

April 29, 2022 - 3:32 PM

Photo by Market Wagon

The Kansas Legislature could have axed the sales tax on food promptly. Read that again.

Instead, Republican leaders have chosen to draw it out incrementally — essentially sticking it to Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly, a democrat up for re-election, who made axing the tax a priority for the session.

The Topeka Capital-Journal’s Jason Tidd reports that HB 2106 — which Kelly has promised to sign — waits until after Election Day to start a gradual cut. The rate will drop from its current 6.5% sales tax to 4% on Jan. 1, then 2% a year later, then 0% at the start of 2025.

