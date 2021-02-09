Menu Search Log in

In order to ‘move on,’ Americans need clarity

Specifically, what should we be able to know what we can expect of our president.

February 9, 2021 - 10:07 AM

Congress staffers barricade themselves after Trump supporters stormed inside the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C. on Jan. 6, 2021.

The fate of the Republican Party hangs in the balance pending the outcome of the second Senate impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump.

If Republicans find no fault in Trump’s efforts to overthrow the 2020 election, then they will have thrown the door open to insurrectionists, anarchists and conspiracy theorists.

Groups are defined by their actions, and increasingly, the GOP is identifying itself with society’s fringe elements, particularly those in lockstep with Trump’s trope that the election was rigged. More than 50 lawsuits across half a dozen states have proved officials conducted the election without a shred of malfeasance. To say otherwise is to accuse thousands of poll workers and election officials of a crime.

