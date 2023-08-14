In raid of Record, Marion law enforcement attacks democracy

On Friday, local law enforcement raided the Marion County Record’s office, seizing personal and company-owned computers, cell phones, and reporting materials. Officers from the Marion police department and the county sheriff’s deputies also raided the home of the Record’s owners, Eric Meyer and his mother, Joan.

Tragically, Joan Meyer, an otherwise healthy 98-year-old, died Saturday. The Record reported that Mrs. Meyer, “stressed beyond her limits and overwhelmed by hours of shock and grief after illegal police raids on her home and the Marion County Record newspaper office,” collapsed and died in her home.

Marion is a small town of 1,900 located about an hour north of Wichita, but Friday’s events have quickly become a global story. All who cherish the Constitution should be furious. And Marion law enforcement has much to answer for.