 | Mon, Aug 14, 2023
Menu Search Log in

In raid of Record, Marion law enforcement attacks democracy

Such a raid is unprecedented in Kansas and represents a grave threat to the freedom of the press. It cannot stand.

By

Editorials

August 14, 2023 - 2:56 PM

Marion County Record papers for sale in the newspaper’s office beside a collection of Kansas Press Association awards on Aug. 11, 2023, the day the office was raided by local law enforcement. Photo by Sam Bailey/Kansas Reflector

On Friday, local law enforcement raided the Marion County Record’s office, seizing personal and company-owned computers, cell phones, and reporting materials. Officers from the Marion police department and the county sheriff’s deputies also raided the home of the Record’s owners, Eric Meyer and his mother, Joan.

Tragically, Joan Meyer, an otherwise healthy 98-year-old, died Saturday. The Record reported that Mrs. Meyer, “stressed beyond her limits and overwhelmed by hours of shock and grief after illegal police raids on her home and the Marion County Record newspaper office,” collapsed and died in her home. 

Marion is a small town of 1,900 located about an hour north of Wichita, but Friday’s events have quickly become a global story. All who cherish the Constitution should be furious. And Marion law enforcement has much to answer for. 

Related
August 14, 2023
August 14, 2023
December 13, 2014
January 21, 2011
Most Popular