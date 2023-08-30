 | Wed, Aug 30, 2023
Marion Co. must destroy newspaper’s files

A judge ruled that Kansas authorities must destroy all electronic copies they made of a newspaper's files after police raided its office.

By

State News

August 30, 2023 - 2:10 PM

The Marion County Record Photo by Tim Stauffer / Iola Register

Kansas authorities must destroy all electronic copies they made of a small newspaper’s files when police raided its office this month, a judge ordered Tuesday, nearly two weeks after computers and cellphones seized in the search were returned.

The Aug. 11 searches of the Marion County Record’s office and the homes of its publisher and a City Council member have been sharply criticized, putting Marion, a central Kansas town of about 1,900 people, at the center of a debate over the press protections offered by the First Amendment to the U.S. Constitution.

Attorney Bernie Rhodes, who represents the newspaper, said a judge ordered authorities to hand over those electronic records and destroy any copies they have of them along with all photographs that officers took during the raids.

