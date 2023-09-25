Just mail it in: New York makes the smart move to expand voting by mail

Voting by mail is easy, secure and cost effective. It saves time for voters and increases turnout and favors neither Democrats nor Republicans. Millions of Americans cast their ballots via the Post Office during COVID and several states have adopted 100% voting by mail.

New York State, having successfully experimented with widespread mail ballots during COVID, is now making it permanent starting in 2024 with a bill approved last week by Gov. Hochul. Bravo.

New York is now making voting by mail permanent starting in 2024 with a bill approved last week by Gov. Hochul. Photo by VoteEarlyNY.org

Yet moments after Hochul signed the bill Wednesday morning, Republicans sued in state court in Albany.Hochul and the majority Democrats in the Legislature contend that this an expansion of early voting. The Republicans argue that this alters absentee voting, which the state Constitution restricts to those who, “on the occurrence of any election, may be absent from the county of their residence and qualified voters who, on the occurrence of any election, may be unable to appear personally at the polling place because of illness or physical disability.”