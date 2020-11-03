Growing pains of U.S. elections a wonderful thing

Don’t be surprised if Wednesday’s Register doesn’t announce the 46th president of the United States.

Strong voter turnout coupled with an unprecedented volume of mail-in ballots due to the COVID-19 pandemic mean poll workers are facing a monumental task to tally votes in an efficient manner.

Early voting has resulted in more than 100 million ballots cast so far. That’s double the early voting in 2016, and almost 70% of those cast in that entire election.