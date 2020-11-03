Menu Search Log in

Growing pains of U.S. elections a wonderful thing

Knowing today’s election results will be uncertain perhaps for days to come should incentivize state leaders to streamline the election process.  

By

Editorials

November 3, 2020 - 10:17 AM

Lindsay Myers and Damaris Kunkler weigh their choices carefully as they cast their votes early Tuesday morning. Turnout at the John Silas Bass North Community Building in Iola. Polls are open until 7 p.m. tonight. Photo by Tim Stauffer / Iola Register

Don’t be surprised if Wednesday’s Register doesn’t announce the 46th president of the United States.

Strong voter turnout coupled with an unprecedented volume of mail-in ballots due to the COVID-19 pandemic mean poll workers are facing a monumental task to tally votes in an efficient manner.

Early voting has resulted in more than 100 million ballots cast so far. That’s double the early voting in 2016, and almost 70% of those cast in that entire election.   

