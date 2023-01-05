Linking football tragedy to vaccine beyond the pale

The full-contact sport of football is one that is rife with risks. The public and the players have for some time known the dangers posed to the brain by the forceful blows to the head that occur during regular gameplay, leading first to concussions and then commonly and devastatingly to conditions like chronic traumatic encephalopathy.

Yet every part of the body is at risk in such a physical violent sport, including the heart, a fact that was made agonizingly evident Monday night as Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered an apparent cardiac arrest after a relatively routine tackle in a game against the Cincinnati Bengals and then collapsed on the field. He was administered CPR and a defibrillator treatment and then rushed to the hospital.

It’s not altogether clear exactly what happened, though some medical professionals have speculated Hamlin suffered a relatively rare condition known as commotio cordis, caused by a blow to the chest at a critical moment in the cardiac cycle. The uncertainty is natural in an evolving medical situation, yet that hasn’t stopped unscrupulous conspiracists from exploiting this painful event for their own nauseating agenda.