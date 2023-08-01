 | Tue, Aug 01, 2023
Menu Search Log in

Damar Hamlin practices for first time since scare

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin says he's put aside his fear to find joy after practicing in pads for the first time since going into cardiac arrest during a game last season. Hamlin said he leaned on his faith in God and himself and the support of family and teammates to overcome any feelings of trepidation he had.

By

Sports

August 1, 2023 - 2:22 PM

Detail view of the video board honoring Damar Hamlin (3) of the Buffalo Bills prior to the game between the Detroit Lions and the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Patrick McDermott/Getty Images/TNS)

PITTSFORD, N.Y. (AP) — Of the thousands of emotions — trepidation among them — running through Damar Hamlin’s head Monday while pulling on his pads for practice for the first time at training camp, the one that ultimately won out was joy.

For everything the Buffalo Bills safety has overcome in seven months since going into cardiac arrest during a game and needing to be resuscitated on the field, Hamlin leaned on his faith in God and himself, along with the support from his family and teammates, to take another step toward resuming his playing career.

“This is just a another milestone on the journey — might be one of the biggest ones,” Hamlin said after practice.

Related
April 18, 2023
January 12, 2023
January 4, 2023
January 3, 2023
Most Popular