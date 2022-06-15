Liz Cheney’s lonely fight against GOP extremists

It shouldn’t make headlines when a member of Congress upholds their sworn oath to “support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic.” But Rep. Liz Cheney, R.-Wyo., stands out as one of the few elected Republicans in Washington willing to put country before party.

The vice chair of the House Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol understands that the peaceful transfer of power is the linchpin of our democracy. She also fully grasps the historic importance of ensuring accountability for the months-long effort by Donald Trump and his minions to steal the 2020 presidential election that culminated in the deadly insurrection at the Capitol.

During the hearings last week and on Monday, Cheney plowed ahead, despite her Republican colleagues’ obstinance, to follow the facts, speak truth to power, and shine a light on Trump’s seditious actions. Cheney used clear language and the video testimony of Trump officials and his own family to show the former president knew the election was not stolen but nevertheless continued to press the Big Lie.