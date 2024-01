By all accounts, the Kansas economy is booming.

Kansas leads the nation with a 9.7 percent increase in production of goods and services for the economy’s third quarter, almost double the nation’s overall increase of 4.9 percent, according to the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis. Also during that July-to-September period, Kansas came in third with a 4.9 percent increase in earnings compared to the national average of 3.5 percent.

The two go hand-in-hand.