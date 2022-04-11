 | Mon, Apr 11, 2022
No winners in KS/MO border stadium feud

The region faces a generational decision. We should make it after careful thought, quiet discussion — and a commitment to be fair to every taxpayer.

By

Editorials

April 11, 2022 - 3:56 PM

The last thing this region needs is a costly bidding war over the Kansas City Chiefs.

Chances of just such a taxpayer-gouging battle grew this week when Gov. Mike Parson said Missouri “would compete with any state” that wants to provide a home for Kansas City’s NFL franchise.

How much would that cost? We have no idea. We know this governor opposed expanding Medicaid, and Missouri is still struggling to process applications for the service. For now, we’d prefer he stick to protecting the health, safety and education of Missourians — and providing the funds to do so.

