Protecting all students makes decision clear for Chanute school board

Federal law prevents discrimination on the basis of one's sexual preference or identity. That includes students.

September 21, 2022 - 2:25 PM

The hope is that our society becomes more accepting of “different,” and on that journey those who feel different or unequal begin to feel less the target of people’s prejudices and institutional bias.

Helping push us along that path is a 2020 ruling by the U.S. Supreme Court that prohibits discrimination against individuals because of their sexual orientation or gender identity. 

That landmark case, Bostock v. Clayton County, dealt with the workplace, and has since been extended by lower appeals courts to include LGBTQ equality under Title IX, the federal law prohibiting sex discrimination in schools and educational programs that receive federal funds.

