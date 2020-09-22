Sens. Moran, Roberts owe Kansas voters consistency on high court stance

When it comes to selecting a new U.S. Supreme Court justice in an election year, we agree with Kansas Sens. Pat Roberts and Jerry Moran. Everyone should wait until after the election.

That is, we agree with the statements that Republicans Roberts and Moran made in 2016.

“By nominating a replacement for Justice Scalia, President Obama is attempting to deny the American people a voice on the next Supreme Court justice,” Roberts was quoted as saying in a Topeka Capital-Journal story from March 16. “The next justice will have an effect on the courts for decades to come and should not be rushed through by a lame-duck president during an election year.”