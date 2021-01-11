Menu Search Log in

Trump says he won’t attend inauguration.

Oh, for civility.

By

Editorials

January 11, 2021 - 9:41 AM

President-elect Donald Trump and President Barack Obama arrive for Trump's inauguration ceremony at the Capitol on Jan. 20, 2017. Photo by J. Scott Applewhite/Pool Photo via USA TODAY NETWORK

On Friday, President Donald Trump said he would not be attending the Jan. 20 inauguration of Joe Biden.

That’s not exactly a surprise. Only two days earlier, Trump was still refusing to concede the election. 

At a rally on Wednesday, Trump told his supporters that he had won the election “by a landslide,” and encouraged them to “stop the steal” by storming the U.S. Capitol where members of Congress were in session to formally accept the election results. 

