Trump says he won’t attend inauguration.

On Friday, President Donald Trump said he would not be attending the Jan. 20 inauguration of Joe Biden.
That’s not exactly a surprise. Only two days earlier, Trump was still refusing to concede the election.
At a rally on Wednesday, Trump told his supporters that he had won the election “by a landslide,” and encouraged them to “stop the steal” by storming the U.S. Capitol where members of Congress were in session to formally accept the election results.
