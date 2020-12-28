Menu Search Log in

Trump’s demand for drama puts country in grave danger

The president's craven delight in his power is exhausting for a country in need of leadership.

December 28, 2020 - 9:25 AM

In an exasperating bit of theater, President Donald Trump seemed to delight in bringing the country to the brink of disaster only to rescue it with his John Henry.

Since early last week, legislation to fund the government as well as provide a second round of stimulus had been awaiting the president’s signature.

Instead, the president left town, tweeting the package was “a disgrace,” and a threat to veto it.

