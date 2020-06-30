Menu Search Log in

Trump’s goal to void the ACA in the midst of pandemic is telling

That our president is working to wipe out healthcare coverage for our most vulnerable should be on voters' minds come Election Day.

By

Editorials

June 30, 2020 - 10:23 AM

For many health experts, the most troubling aspect of a recent increase in the number of children without health insurance is a spike in the number of uninsured kids under 6. That figure has climbed above a million for the first time since most of the Affordable Care Act was implemented in 2014, according to a recent analysis of census data by researchers at Georgetown University's Center for Children and Families.

A philosophy of the Trump Administration was laid bare last week when in the midst of a global pandemic it took action to strip the health insurance of 23 million Americans.

On Thursday, the administration petitioned the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn the Affordable Care Act, signing on with 18 Republican state attorneys general. 

To Kansas’s shame, Attorney General Derek Schmidt has been part of the team to disband the  healthcare program. 

Related
June 26, 2020
April 29, 2020
March 25, 2020
March 5, 2020
Trending