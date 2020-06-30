Trump’s goal to void the ACA in the midst of pandemic is telling

A philosophy of the Trump Administration was laid bare last week when in the midst of a global pandemic it took action to strip the health insurance of 23 million Americans.
On Thursday, the administration petitioned the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn the Affordable Care Act, signing on with 18 Republican state attorneys general.
To Kansas’s shame, Attorney General Derek Schmidt has been part of the team to disband the healthcare program.
