UPS averts strikes; ups wages

Labor peace has come at a price for United Parcel Service, which is offering a generous contract to dodge an imminent strike. The deal shows workers’ strength in a tight labor market, but it could also help the company position itself for the future.

The Teamsters labor union announced Tuesday that it had struck a deal with UPS on a five-year labor agreement. The deal averts a strike by 330,000 UPS workers, who had voted to walk off the job as soon as Aug. 1 if no agreement was reached. Formal talks stalled in early July, but the high stakes of a stoppage kept the company at the table.

The offer that the Teamsters agreed to this week includes large, rapid wage gains. Part-time workers, who make up more than half of the UPS workforce, will get their pay raised immediately to a minimum of $21 an hour, the union says. That’s a huge jump from the current $15.50 minimum, which UPS had previously offered to raise to $20 by 2025 — and it adds up to about 7% a year over five years. Tenured drivers will get a bump too, up to an average top rate of $49 an hour from $42 today, or about 3.4% a year over five years.