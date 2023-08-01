 | Tue, Aug 01, 2023
Menu Search Log in

As Teamsters reach UPS deal, summer of labor rolls on

A labor deal between UPS and the Teamsters union shows what's at stake for workers willing to strike, and how corporations are responding.

By

Opinion

August 1, 2023 - 1:39 PM

A UPS driver makes a delivery on June 30, 2023, in Miami, Florida. Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images/TNS

The Teamsters, as always, are delivering the goods, this time in the form of a labor agreement with UPS as a potential strike threatened to shut down deliveries that undergird large parts of the American economy.

It’s worth here pausing and reiterating what exactly the Teamsters have won here. This deal came after months of negotiations that included, among other demands, a pledge for the company to install air conditioning in their ubiquitous brown vans. With temperatures this year rising to the hottest days on record, UPS drivers, driving dozens of miles a day and performing hard physical labor, it’s baffling that it would take the specter of a strike to get the company to commit to A/C, which far more than an amenity is a life-saving feature. Indeed, more than 140 UPS workers were hospitalized with heat-related illnesses in just the the period between 2015 and 2022.

UPS reached an agreement on air conditioning in mid-June, which left more meat-and-potatoes issues like pay and benefits on the table. A particular sticking point was pay for part-time workers, which in UPS and the broader economy, make up increasing chunks of the labor force as managers try to make the idea of a stable, long-term job with guarantees a thing of the past.

Related
July 26, 2023
July 25, 2023
May 23, 2023
November 19, 2021
Most Popular