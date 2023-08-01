As Teamsters reach UPS deal, summer of labor rolls on

The Teamsters, as always, are delivering the goods, this time in the form of a labor agreement with UPS as a potential strike threatened to shut down deliveries that undergird large parts of the American economy.

It’s worth here pausing and reiterating what exactly the Teamsters have won here. This deal came after months of negotiations that included, among other demands, a pledge for the company to install air conditioning in their ubiquitous brown vans. With temperatures this year rising to the hottest days on record, UPS drivers, driving dozens of miles a day and performing hard physical labor, it’s baffling that it would take the specter of a strike to get the company to commit to A/C, which far more than an amenity is a life-saving feature. Indeed, more than 140 UPS workers were hospitalized with heat-related illnesses in just the the period between 2015 and 2022.

UPS reached an agreement on air conditioning in mid-June, which left more meat-and-potatoes issues like pay and benefits on the table. A particular sticking point was pay for part-time workers, which in UPS and the broader economy, make up increasing chunks of the labor force as managers try to make the idea of a stable, long-term job with guarantees a thing of the past.