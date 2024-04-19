US Supreme Court faces a decision like no other

The Supreme Court heard a case this week with big implications for prosecutions of accused Jan. 6 insurrectionists. Unsurprisingly, the matter has polarized onlookers — with each side insisting that there’s a clear legal, and moral, answer. The reality is more complicated.

The week’s oral argument in Fischer v. United States had a direct and indirect connection to former president Donald Trump.

The defendant, a former police officer named Joseph Fischer who participated in the riot at the U.S. Capitol, is challenging the Justice Department’s choice to charge him under a federal statute that makes it a crime to obstruct or impede an official proceeding — in this instance, Congress’s certification of Joe Biden’s 2020 victory — because the law was devised to punish evidence tampering, not his Jan. 6, 2021, conduct. The law also allows the government to seek up to a 20-year sentence.