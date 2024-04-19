 | Fri, Apr 19, 2024
Menu Search Log in

US Supreme Court faces a decision like no other

The question before the Justices is whether the chaos and violence by the rioters on Jan. 6, 2021 — including ransacking the Capitol and bludgeoning police officers — was done with the intent to obstruct Congress from affirming that a lawfully elected president take office 

By

Editorials

April 19, 2024 - 4:16 PM

Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, supporters of former President Donald Trump try to break through a police barrier at the Capitol in Washington as Congress prepares to affirm President-elect Joe Biden’s victory. Thousands gathered to show their support for Trump’s claims of election fraud. The U.S. Supreme Court is currently hearing a case on whether the 2021 riot, which interrupted the official proceedings of confirming Biden as president, was done with the intent to obstruct justice.(AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

The Supreme Court heard a case this week with big implications for prosecutions of accused Jan. 6 insurrectionists. Unsurprisingly, the matter has polarized onlookers — with each side insisting that there’s a clear legal, and moral, answer. The reality is more complicated.

The week’s oral argument in Fischer v. United States had a direct and indirect connection to former president Donald Trump. 

The defendant, a former police officer named Joseph Fischer who participated in the riot at the U.S. Capitol, is challenging the Justice Department’s choice to charge him under a federal statute that makes it a crime to obstruct or impede an official proceeding — in this instance, Congress’s certification of Joe Biden’s 2020 victory — because the law was devised to punish evidence tampering, not his Jan. 6, 2021, conduct. The law also allows the government to seek up to a 20-year sentence.

Related
March 3, 2022
February 16, 2022
January 21, 2022
January 20, 2022
Most Popular