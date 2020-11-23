Election officials target of unfair attacks

Whether their candidates won or lost, Americans should commend election officials and volunteers for their outstanding work this year.
Instead, many are calling them criminals.
Day and night, critics on radio, TV and social media push false tales about misconduct by a wide array of election officials, voters, Democrats and companies. Even as many Republicans accept election results of every other race on the ballot, they reject the results of the presidential race.
