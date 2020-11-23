Menu Search Log in

Election officials target of unfair attacks

Whether their candidates won or lost, Americans should commend election officials and volunteers for their outstanding work this year. Instead, many are calling them criminals.

November 23, 2020 - 9:07 AM

Dekalb County election workers sort presidential ballots during recount efforts in Stonecrest, Georgia, on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020. (Steve Schaefer/Atlanta Journal-Constitution/TNS)

Day and night, critics on radio, TV and social media push false tales about misconduct by a wide array of election officials, voters, Democrats and companies. Even as many Republicans accept election results of every other race on the ballot, they reject the results of the presidential race.

