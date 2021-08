Almost a year later, we could still smell the stench of charred wood. Our hands came away black from even the slightest contact.

What was once a familiar landscape, felt foreign. Instead of walking among towering trees, our path was barren, with only ferns, flowers, and saplings showing any signs of life.

There’s an entire category of flowers called “fire followers.” Growing next to the charred trees, the warm-colored Fireweed and Goldenrod stood in stark contrast.