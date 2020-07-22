Menu Search Log in

For schools to open, we need to shape up

By

Opinion

July 22, 2020 - 9:36 AM

Photo by NAID / TNS

The big decision of the past week was the governor’s delay of the start of public schools in Kansas, which strikes us as a prudent move.

Virus numbers are surging throughout the state, including the Manhattan region, and it doesn’t make a lot of sense to open schools unless that can be controlled. Opening schools is very important to society, and so we also understand the need to continue to push ahead.

On one level, it would be most prudent to just close schools until there’s a vaccine. Clearly gathering 2,000 people together in one building every weekday — which is what happens at Manhattan High — is not what a scientist would recommend. It will doubtless result in new infections.

