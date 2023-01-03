In-state tuition keeps students here

Kansas is getting it right by providing its undocumented students the opportunity to pay tuition at in-state rates and obtain a degree at one of its higher education institutions.

The Legislature enacted a law in 2004 that allows undocumented students who are Kansas high school graduates to pay in-state tuition at public postsecondary institutions. The state statute sets out the requirements for enrollment.

Those students must meet the institution’s admission standards. They must also have attended an accredited Kansas high school for at least three years, graduated from high school or earned a Kansas general education degree, and filed or agreed to file an application for legal immigration status or citizenship.