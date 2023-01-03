 | Tue, Jan 03, 2023
Menu Search Log in

In-state tuition keeps students here

Kansas’ policy that allows undocumented high school graduates on the path to U.S. citizenship to pay in-state tuition at its colleges is a win-win.

By

Opinion

January 3, 2023 - 3:46 PM

Allen Community College in Iola

Kansas is getting it right by providing its undocumented students the opportunity to pay tuition at in-state rates and obtain a degree at one of its higher education institutions. 

The Legislature enacted a law in 2004 that allows undocumented students who are Kansas high school graduates to pay in-state tuition at public postsecondary institutions. The state statute sets out the requirements for enrollment. 

Those students must meet the institution’s admission standards. They must also have attended an accredited Kansas high school for at least three years, graduated from high school or earned a Kansas general education degree, and filed or agreed to file an application for legal immigration status or citizenship. 

Related
September 9, 2020
January 6, 2020
February 26, 2015
February 23, 2011
Most Popular