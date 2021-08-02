Schools to resume; no time to lose in vaccinating youths

With schools set to resume in just a few weeks, Rebecca Johnson, director of the Southeast Kansas Multi-County Health Departments, is in panic mode.

The COVID-19 pandemic is nowhere close to being eradicated and even though a vaccine is available, not enough people are taking advantage, putting local students at risk.

“Some children may not have as serious of symptoms as adults,” if they contract the virus, Johnson wrote in a July 27 email. “But they can still get sick as well as carry it home to their parents, grandparents or others who are immunocompromised,” including fellow classmates.