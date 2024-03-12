Letter to the editor – March 12, 2024

Dear editor,

Thank you for your column in Saturday’s paper about immigration.

I had a very similar discussion with a friend of more than 30 years. We are no longer speaking, as he feels I am just too stupid to understand the situation.

I’ve told him that immigration as discussed in the U.S. is no more than a politician’s perceived view of economic disaster. The people are not the problem. It’s hype. It’s intended to make us afraid so we’ll react in a manner beneficial to the politician.