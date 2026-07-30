Letter to the editor – July 30, 2026

Dear editor,

I hope everyone read the opinion in Saturday’s Iola Register by Bill Fiander who teaches state/local government, public administration and planning at Washburn University.

If not, let me summarize his piece.

Professor Fiander made the point that governing and ruling are entirely different things: “Govern” is derived from the Greek verb meaning “to steer” or ”to pilot”; “rule” goes beyond “to steer” and includes controlling every facet of government through fear and violence.

Fiander analyzed the websites of both Republican and Democratic candidates for Kansas governor and shared his impression of how each candidate would govern if elected.

The professor noted that good governance today is really shared governance. He then rated the candidates as follows:

The Good Governance Tier of candidates included Republicans Scott Schwab and Vickie Schmidt and Democrats Ethan Corson and Curt Skoog.

The Governance Tier included only Democratic Cindy Holscher.

The Ruler Tier of candidates included Republicans Ty Masterson and Philip Sarnecki.

I encourage everyone who hasn’t voted yet to read the entire article and then decide who to vote for next Tuesday.

Make an informed decision on which candidate you want on the November ballot representing your party.

Sincerely, Sharon Kay Brower, Iola, Kan.