Carlson’s criticism of Duckworth completely misses mark

Fox News talking head Tucker Carlson this week accused Sen. Tammy Duckworth, D-Ill., of hating America because she said she’s open to debate about removing iconography of the Founders. Duckworth lost both legs in military service to the country she supposedly hates. Carlson, who wouldn’t know a war zone from a video game, has stepped in it before. But this really needs to be the last time. Hopefully, his dwindling stable of advertisers will finally put this bombastic loon’s show out of its misery.

Duckworth’s offense, in Carlson’s view, was suggesting a “national dialogue” over whether monuments to slave-owning founders should be removed. Duckworth was careful not to take a stand other than to say it’s worthy of discussion. For that measured comment, he called her a “deeply silly,” “unimpressive person” who is among those who “hate America.”

Duckworth responded via Twitter: “Does @TuckerCarlson want to walk a mile in my legs and then tell me whether or not I love America?”