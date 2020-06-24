More than ever, early voting makes sense

If the primary elections are an indication, the Nov. 3 general election is on course to be a nightmare.

Not only will we likely not know the election’s outcome in a timely manner, but many voters will be prevented from casting their votes.

In Tuesday’s primary election in Kentucky, polling locations were reduced from the usual 3,700 to 200 due to a shortage of poll workers amid the pandemic. Louisville, population 600,000, had only one voting station open.