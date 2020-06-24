Menu Search Log in

More than ever, early voting makes sense

"It’s easily accessible, it’s pretty much impenetrable to election fraud, it helps alleviate the hassle of Election Day lines, it yields a higher turnout, and, most importantly, in these times of a global pandemic it would be infinitely safer to vote from home rather than at a public polling site."

By

Opinion

June 24, 2020 - 7:56 AM

Photo by TNS

If the primary elections are an indication, the Nov. 3 general election is on course to be a nightmare. 

Not only will we likely not know the election’s outcome in a timely manner, but many voters will be prevented from casting their votes.

In Tuesday’s primary election in Kentucky, polling locations were reduced from the usual 3,700 to 200 due to a shortage of poll workers amid the pandemic. Louisville, population 600,000, had only one voting station open.

Related
June 23, 2020
May 6, 2020
April 27, 2020
April 7, 2020
Trending