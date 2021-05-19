Nothing about Jan. 6 was ‘normal’

“Everything faded into mist. The past was erased, the erasure was forgotten, the lie became truth.” — George Orwell, 1984

U.S. Rep. Andrew Clyde got the sort of treatment normally directed toward Georgia’s own Marjorie Taylor Green this week after suggesting that some of those participating in the Jan. 6 mob that stormed the U.S. Capitol were more like “tourists” than “insurrectionists.”

In fact, Clyde is adamant about insisting that the term insurrection should not be used in association with the attack on the Congress as it was convened to record the Electoral College votes that showed Joe Biden had beaten Donald Trump for the presidency of the United States.