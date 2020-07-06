Our schools and what it means to be a citizen

July 4 marks our nation’s independence celebration and reminds us of our founding principles. It’s a celebration of fireworks and fun, but this year we find ourselves fraught with misgivings brought on by economic uncertainty, contagious disease and social unrest. We celebrate and honor our country; still we know we’re off track as a state and nation.

Imperfect and in need of transformation, public education is often criticized for not doing enough to help all students reach their full potential. Yet, schools may be the single driving force that can lead us to a better future.

Public schools are the cradle of public life, bringing together all races, cultures and economic classes across children’s formative years. Public education is the only government entity where the presence of every child is compulsory for 12 consecutive years. With this kind of platform, schools are uniquely positioned to build civil society back better.