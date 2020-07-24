More than ever, our public schools deserve our support

Thursday was a day of mixed messages for those in public education.
If in a “hot spot” of high rates of coronavirus, schools should postpone opening, President Donald Trump advised Thursday.
But if they delay, then they do not deserve the tens of billions of dollars in new federal aid, he said, and advised parents to put their children in private schools or homeschool.
Already a subscriber?
Stay connected to the stories and events that make your community a special place to call home.
Subscriptions start at $14.90/month.View subscription options
- Unmatched coverage of Allen County’s local news and sports, a tradition dating back to 1867
- Compelling portraits of our residents, experienced reporting and thoughtful analysis
- Unlimited online access to iolaregister.com and our archives