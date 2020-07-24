Menu Search Log in

More than ever, our public schools deserve our support

"If schools delay opening, they do not deserve the tens of billions of dollars in new federal aid, Trump said, and advised parents to put their children in private schools or homeschool. ... Never in my life has a president been so against public education."

By

Opinion

July 24, 2020 - 12:42 PM

Photo by Chris Neal / Shooter Imaging / Kansas News Service

Thursday was a day of mixed messages for those in public education.

If in a “hot spot” of high rates of coronavirus, schools should postpone opening, President Donald Trump advised Thursday. 

But if they delay, then they do not deserve the tens of billions of dollars in new federal aid, he said, and advised parents to put their children in private schools or homeschool.

Related
July 23, 2020
July 17, 2020
July 9, 2020
July 8, 2020
Trending