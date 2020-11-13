Presidential transition periods fraught with hazards

Today, what we really want is to be looking hopefully ahead in this most troubling time in America’s modern history. But to do that, we must first hit rewind.

We need to scroll back and learn an apparently lost lesson from a frightening crisis during a recent presidential transition — a potential Inauguration Day crisis that was kept so quiet that most Americans probably still don’t know about it.

The reason we need to rewind is that we apparently need to remind all those who still have access to the Oval Office that transitions are special times where America’s enemies may consider us fractured and vulnerable. Which means it is the one time where we must show the world we are, indeed, one nation. And that isn’t what we’ve been seeing this past week.