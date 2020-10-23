Rocky Mountain fires unsettling reminder of humankind’s complicity

Because half of my extended family lives in California, I’ve been acutely aware of the forest fires once again ravaging their hillsides for almost two months now.
Even so, the worry was somewhat removed.
On Thursday, however, things hit closer to home, when our beloved Rocky Mountain National Park in Colorado came under siege. By mid-afternoon the park had been evacuated as well as Estes Park.
