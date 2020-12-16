Senior care facilities should share stats

We’ve known for some time that COVID-19 poses a great risk to those in long-term care facilities. Put simply, residents are likely to be older and diagnosed with significant health conditions, both of which can worsen coronavirus outcomes.
The toll has been substantial. The Topeka Capital-Journal’s India Yarborough reported last month that “70% of the county’s coronavirus-related deaths have been associated with long-term care facilities.”
That’s a stunning total. But it aligns with information from across the rest of the country.
