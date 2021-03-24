Menu Search Log in

Suellentrop brings home need for changes

If anything good is to come from the DUI and wrong-way driving allegations against Kansas Senate Majority Leader Gene Suellentrop last week, perhaps it’s this: Senators may now be more focused on a bill boosting the penalties for fleeing and eluding police and for wrong-way driving.

By

Opinion

March 24, 2021 - 8:38 AM

If anything good is to come from the DUI and wrong-way driving allegations against Kansas Senate Majority Leader Gene Suellentrop last week, perhaps it’s this: Senators may now be more focused on a bill boosting the penalties for fleeing and eluding police and for wrong-way driving.

And after the House passed HB 2093 by a loud and clear 124-0 vote, it would be blatant negligence for the Senate not to follow suit.

You don’t get too many no-brainers in the course of a legislative session. Senators need to act on this one.

Related
March 17, 2021
February 9, 2021
February 6, 2020
May 3, 2019
Most Popular